Top epidemiologist rebuts claim dynamic "zero-COVID" approach harms economic growth

Xinhua) 15:22, April 29, 2022

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- A leading Chinese epidemiologist on Friday rebutted the claim that China's dynamic "zero-COVID" policy has impeded the country's economic growth, saying the approach does not run counter to economic development and normal production and life.

The ultimate goal of the dynamic "zero-COVID" approach is to safeguard the well-being of the people to the greatest extent possible, and at the same time protect social and economic development as well as people's normal life and production, Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

The dynamic "zero-COVID" approach coordinates measures against the epidemic with economic development, Liang said, noting that the virus is the true cause of the economic downturn.

"Precision" is what the dynamic "zero-COVID" approach emphasizes, Liang said, adding that based on local conditions, governments are required to strike a balance between the fight against the epidemic and social and economic development.

