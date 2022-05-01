Shanghai's new COVID-19 cases all from closed-off management area

Xinhua) 09:40, May 01, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 30 (Xinhua) -- All new infections reported on Friday in Shanghai were from people under closed-off management, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

Shanghai reported 1,249 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 8,932 local asymptomatic carriers Friday. The city saw 47 new local deaths related to COVID-19, with an average age of 82.4 years. The direct causes of the deaths were underlying diseases, the commission said.

"At present, the epidemic prevention and control in Shanghai is still at a critical stage, and the situation is still severe and complicated. It is still necessary to strengthen social management," said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.

On Friday, 2,807 locally confirmed cases were discharged from hospitals, and 13,605 asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine and medical observation in Shanghai.

As of Friday, there were 356 COVID-19 patients in serious condition and 57 critical patients at designated medical institutions in Shanghai.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)