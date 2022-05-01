Home>>
Beijing building makeshift hospitals
(Xinhua) 11:53, May 01, 2022
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is preparing to construct makeshift hospitals to cope with the latest upsurge of the novel coronavirus, said a press conference Saturday.
So far, about 4,000 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 infections in Beijing, and more venues are being transformed into large-scale makeshift hospitals in case of need, said Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.
Beijing reported 59 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight asymptomatic cases between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. A total of 295 local infections in 13 districts have been logged in the city since April 22.
