Georgia lifts most COVID-19 restrictions amid improving pandemic situation

Xinhua) 09:42, May 03, 2022

TBILISI, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Georgia on Monday declared lifting most COVID-19 restrictions as the country had witnessed notable decline in daily cases and death rate.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili said at a briefing that wearing a face mask will not be a mandatory rule in public space except in public transport and medical facilities starting Monday.

Meanwhile, all other COVID-19 restrictions are lifted thanks to the notable improvement in the pandemic situation in the country, he added.

Georgia reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 1,655,221.

