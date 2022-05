Chinese mainland reports 368 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 274 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:56, May 03, 2022

A patient is transferred by an ambulance outside the emergency department of Beijing Chao-Yang Hosptial in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 368 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 274 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.

