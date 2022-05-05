Home>>
Nearly 9,000 COVID-19 testing sites set up in Shanghai
15:04, May 05, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 9,000 nucleic acid testing sites had been set up in Shanghai as of Wednesday evening, officials told a press conference on Thursday.
Over 4,500 of these sites have opened for service and the rest will open in accordance with the epidemic situation and work resumption requirements, said Chen Shiyan, deputy director of Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission.
The Chinese economic hub has also built fixed and mobile sampling sites in areas such as residential communities, office spaces, business parks and in the vicinities of subway and other public transport stations.
