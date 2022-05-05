Over 70 percent of Shanghai's major enterprises resume production

Xinhua) 15:44, May 05, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Over 70 percent of Shanghai's 1,800-plus major enterprises have resumed work and production amid the city's COVID-19 resurgence, according to a press conference on epidemic prevention and control held on Thursday.

The industrial enterprises in Shanghai have made steady progress in resuming production, with the resumption rate of the first batch of more than 660 key enterprises exceeding 90 percent.

Key industrial chains such as automobiles, integrated circuits and biomedicine continued to recover and increase production capacity, while leading enterprises have maintained stable production.

