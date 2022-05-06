Over 70 pct of Shanghai's major enterprises resume production

Xinhua) 10:11, May 06, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Over 70 percent of Shanghai's 1,800-plus major enterprises have resumed work and production amid the city's COVID-19 resurgence, according to a press conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held on Thursday.

The industrial enterprises in Shanghai have made steady progress in resuming production, with the resumption rate of the first batch of more than 660 key enterprises exceeding 90 percent.

Key industrial chains such as automobiles, integrated circuits and biomedicine continued to recover and increase production capacity, while leading enterprises have maintained stable production.

The metropolis will facilitate the orderly business resumption of commercial enterprises on the condition that the COVID-19 prevention and control work is carried out well, according to the latest notice issued by the city.

Work will resume at the outlets, distribution centers, storage facilities, central kitchens and food processing centers of commercial enterprises such as supermarkets, convenience stores, shopping malls, e-commerce platforms, farm produce markets and catering companies, the notice said.

Shanghai reported 261 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,390 local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday.

