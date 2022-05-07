We Are China

Shanghai reports 253 confirmed, 3,961 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:30, May 07, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 253 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3,961 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

