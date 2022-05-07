Home>>
High school student helps feed his Shanghai neighborhood
(People's Daily App) 16:54, May 07, 2022
High school student Cai Hanxiao is the youngest volunteer in his locked-down Qingpu district neighborhood where he is organizing group purchases.
The 17-year-old says he finishes his online classes "as far as" he can, then orders vegetables and food for more than 600 residents.
