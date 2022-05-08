Home>>
Shanghai reports 215 confirmed, 3,760 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:27, May 08, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 215 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3,760 local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
