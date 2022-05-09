Shanghai: Community volunteers help collect medicines for residents in quarantine at home

People's Daily Online) 17:49, May 09, 2022

On May 8, 2022, volunteers in the Songnan Township, Baoshan District, Shanghai, help residents collect medicines from the community healthcare center as local compounds continue to be under closed-off management due to the latest surge of COVID-19. The urgent needs of local households are being met in a timely way, with volunteers delivering medicines directly to their doorsteps. (Photo/vip.people.com.cn)

