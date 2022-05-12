Shanghai Port sees container throughput recover

Xinhua) 09:57, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The container throughput of Shanghai Port exceeded 3.08 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in April, recovering to 82.4 percent of that of the same month last year, a transport official said Wednesday.

During the first four months, the port handled 15.35 million TEUs, up 1.8 percent year on year, said Li Guoping, an official with the Ministry of Transport.

The port has seen its container throughput continue to recover this month, Li added.

With its container throughput exceeding 47 million TEUs in 2021, the Shanghai Port has ranked as the world's busiest port for 12 consecutive years.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)