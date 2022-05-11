Home>>
Lingang makeshift hospital closes in Shanghai
(Ecns.cn) 10:57, May 11, 2022
Staff members put on seals on door at a makeshift hospital in Lingang, east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2022. The makeshift hospital was officially closed as new COVID-19 infections continue to go down in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Staff members put on seals on door at a makeshift hospital in Lingang, east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2022. The makeshift hospital was officially closed as new COVID-19 infections continue to go down in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Staff members conduct disinfections at a makeshift hospital in Lingang, east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
