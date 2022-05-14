Home>>
Shanghai reports 194 confirmed, 1,487 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:22, May 14, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 194 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,487 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
