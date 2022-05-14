We Are China

Shanghai reports 194 confirmed, 1,487 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:22, May 14, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 194 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,487 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

