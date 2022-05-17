Shanghai cuts off community transmission of COVID-19 in 15 districts

Xinhua) 08:54, May 17, 2022

A resident receives nucleic acid test at a residential area in Putuo District of east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. China's Shanghai has cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in 15 out of its 16 districts, according to a press conference on epidemic prevention and control held Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

