Friday, May 20, 2022

Normal life in Harbin gradually resumes as latest COVID-19 resurgence wanes

(Xinhua) 15:55, May 20, 2022

People play basketball outside a shopping mall in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. Normal life in Harbin has gradually resumed as the latest COVID-19 resurgence waned. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


