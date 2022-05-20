Normal life in Harbin gradually resumes as latest COVID-19 resurgence wanes

Xinhua) 15:55, May 20, 2022

People play basketball outside a shopping mall in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. Normal life in Harbin has gradually resumed as the latest COVID-19 resurgence waned. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)