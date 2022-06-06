Beijing prepares for national college entrance exam

Xinhua) 08:23, June 06, 2022

Staff members make preparation at an exam site of the upcoming national college entrance exam for 2022 in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2022.

A new high of 11.93 million students will take China's national college entrance exam for 2022, also known as "gaokao." (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

