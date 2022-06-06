Home>>
Beijing prepares for national college entrance exam
(Xinhua) 08:23, June 06, 2022
Staff members make preparation at an exam site of the upcoming national college entrance exam for 2022 in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2022.
A new high of 11.93 million students will take China's national college entrance exam for 2022, also known as "gaokao." (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing reports 8 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Schools in Beijing prepare for national college entrance examination
- Beijing adds two more COVID-19 cases from community screening
- Beijing reports 14 confirmed, 1 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Chinese police outline measures to safeguard national college entrance exam
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.