Chinese police outline measures to safeguard national college entrance exam

Xinhua) 09:38, June 01, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has outlined a slew of measures to safeguard the upcoming national college entrance exam for 2022, also known as the "gaokao."

The ministry urged efforts to carry out targeted security checks in the areas surrounding exam sites, and to issue warnings in advance to potential emitters of noise that are likely to affect the exam.

It called for a stringent crack-down on crimes that undermine the impartial and fair delivery of the exam, as well as efforts to tackle illegal apparatus and online information involved in exam cheating activities.

The ministry also outlined measures to set up fast-tracks for the students attending the exam with regard to services such as the processing of identity documents, traffic-accident response and transportation.

