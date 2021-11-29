1.4 million people sit China's civil servant exam

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.42 million people sat a unified written exam across China on Sunday to compete for 31,200 civil servant vacancies with the central authorities and their branches, the State Administration of Civil Service said.

Approximately 81.6 percent of 1.74 million qualified applicants took the 2022 civil servant recruitment exam, showed figures from the administration.

The data indicated that one in 46 examinees could become a civil servant.

Sunday's exam was held simultaneously in 77 cities across the country.

