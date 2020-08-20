Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
China announces plan for annual tour guide exam

(Xinhua)    10:33, August 20, 2020

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has issued a plan for the country's annual tour guide license exam.

The written exam will be held on Nov. 14, while the interview part will be arranged before Dec. 14 by each provincial-level area, according to a circular issued by the general office of the ministry on Tuesday.

Highlighting the requirement of epidemic control, the circular said that applicants need to present a valid health QR code, and go through a body temperature test to enter the examination site.

It also urged local culture and tourism authorities to work closely with health and disease control departments to accurately implement epidemic prevention and control measures.

