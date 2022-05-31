Record 11.93 mln students to take China's college entrance exam

Xinhua) 09:00, May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A new high of 11.93 million students will take China's national college entrance exam for 2022, also known as "gaokao."

Aside from a postponement in Shanghai due to COVID-19, the exam will be held on June 7 and 8 nationwide.

Gaokao is deemed critical for social mobility and national talent selection in China. More than 10 million students took the exam across the country in 2021.

