Beijing adds five local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:46, June 06, 2022

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday as of 3 p.m., with no cases detected in community screening, the municipal health commission said at a press conference.

The city has sustained the positive momentum in epidemic prevention and control, the health commission said.

Starting on Monday, Beijing will relax curbs on indoor dining, courier services and in-person classes in all districts except Fengtai District and some areas of Changping District, as the epidemic situation has improved in the capital.

Beijing also lowered the COVID-19 risk level of an area in Fangshan District from middle to low risk. So far, the city has one high risk area and seven middle risk areas.

