Life gradually returns to normal as COVID-19 outbreak subdues in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:27, June 07, 2022
People have lunch at a restaurant in a shopping mall of Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2022. No new local COVID-19 infections were reported in Beijing in the 15 hours ending at 3 p.m. Monday, and no infections were registered at community level from Saturday to Monday afternoon, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, said at a press conference on Monday.
As the outbreak continues to subdue, the city will further loosen epidemic response restrictions and steadily return to normal. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
