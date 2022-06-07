Home>>
Gyms reopen as COVID-19 outbreak under control in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 13:26, June 07, 2022
A kid takes part in a swimming training at a gym in Daxing district, Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Jun)
All sports and fitness facilities in Beijing have reopened to the public with a 75 percent of maximum customer flow.
Photos
