A Canadian musician's deja vu living experience in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 16:00, June 13, 2022

It’s been 13 years since Canadian independent music artist Ziyu, or Ember Swift, moved to Beijing. When she first came here, everything was so familiar that she felt like it was a "past-life experience." Ziyu loves the scenery in Houhai, the traditional Chinese food stinky tofu, and the houses which she describes as "accepting and open-energy."

“Beijing really lends itself well to a songwriter for topics,” she said. “There is always something new happening and there is a lot of innovation in the city.”

