People take nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang District of Beijing

Xinhua) 09:55, June 12, 2022

Residents wait for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A resident takes nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Residents register for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A resident takes nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

