Beijing cuts off bar-linked COVID-19 transmission chain
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has virtually cut off the transmission chain of a COVID-19 cluster related to a bar, and the epidemic situation in the city is improving, local authorities said Saturday.
The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Beijing has been dropping for four consecutive days, and the city reported no local cases in communities for three days in a row, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Government, in a press release.
"Beijing has withstood unprecedented challenges and tests during the past 10 days since June 9," Xu said.
One asymptomatic local case was reported on Saturday, as of 3 p.m. The city has reported 369 cases from June 9 to 3 p.m. on June 18, according to Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.
The capital city reported one confirmed and eight asymptomatic local cases on Friday.
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing rolls out measures to promote human resources service industry
- A Canadian musician's deja vu living experience in Beijing
- Senior official inspects university in Beijing, stressing study of rule of law
- People take nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang District of Beijing
- Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 25 asymptomatic local COVID cases
- Beijing reports 5 new local COVID-19 infections
- Gyms reopen as COVID-19 outbreak under control in Beijing
- Beijing reports zero local COVID-19 infections
- Life gradually returns to normal as COVID-19 outbreak subdues in Beijing
- Beijing returning to normalcy as epidemic wanes
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.