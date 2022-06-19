We Are China

Beijing reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:14, June 19, 2022

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

Beijing reported one local asymptomatic case on Saturday, according to the health commission.

A total of four patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)