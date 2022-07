We Are China

Kindergartens in Beijng reopen

Xinhua) 08:49, July 05, 2022

A child plays outdoor as a kindergarten reopens in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2022. Kindergartens in Beijng reopened on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child hugs his teacher as a kindergarten reopens in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2022. Kindergartens in Beijng reopened on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children play outdoor as a kindergarten reopens in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2022. Kindergartens in Beijng reopened on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children read books as a kindergarten reopens in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2022. Kindergartens in Beijng reopened on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child interacts with his teacher as a kindergarten reopens in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2022. Kindergartens in Beijng reopened on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child enters the campus as a kindergarten reopens in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2022. Kindergartens in Beijng reopened on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A doctor conducts morning check for a child as a kindergarten reopens in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2022. Kindergartens in Beijng reopened on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children take part in activities as a kindergarten reopens in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2022. Kindergartens in Beijng reopened on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

