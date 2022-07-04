10th World Peace Forum opens in Beijing

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The 10th World Peace Forum opened in Beijing on Sunday, with more than 300 former senior officials, diplomatic envoys and scholars participating online or offline.

Themed "Preserving International Stability: Commonality, Comprehensiveness and Cooperation," this year's forum includes topics such as the preservation of world peace, European security order, and the United Nations and world order.

"In this period of uncertainty and change, we need more people to participate in social construction, cooperate with governments and other key stakeholders to meet pressing global challenges and strengthen commonality, synthesis and cooperation," former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in a video speech at the forum.

The forum was initiated in 2012 by Tsinghua University and the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs.

Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University, said that the forum has always been following the forefront of international security, with themes covering various security fields.

