'Ice Ribbon' opens to public in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:26, July 11, 2022

Visitor skate at the National Speed Skating Oval, known as 'Ice Ribbon' in Beijing, July 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

Beijing 2022 speed skating venue, the National Speed Skating Oval, opened to the public on Saturday.

A visitor poses for photos at the National Speed Skating Oval, known as 'Ice Ribbon' in Beijing, July 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

Children pose for photos outside the National Speed Skating Oval, known as 'Ice Ribbon' in Beijing, July 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

