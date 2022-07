We Are China

In pics: clouds during sunny day in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:30, July 15, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows clouds during a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)