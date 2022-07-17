Beijing Expo Park launches camping festival
Beijing Expo Park launches its camping festival on Saturday. There are a total of 1,096 camping spots for as many as 3,300 tourists in the park. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Beijing Expo Park launches its camping festival on Saturday. There are a total of 1,096 camping spots for as many as 3,300 tourists in the park. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Beijing Expo Park launches its camping festival on Saturday. There are a total of 1,096 camping spots for as many as 3,300 tourists in the park. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Beijing Expo Park launches its camping festival on Saturday. There are a total of 1,096 camping spots for as many as 3,300 tourists in the park. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Beijing Expo Park launches its camping festival on Saturday. There are a total of 1,096 camping spots for as many as 3,300 tourists in the park. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.