Children participate in summer camp program in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:10, July 28, 2022

Children participate in a physical traning as a part of a summer camp program at the National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A boy plays badminton as a part of a summer camp program at the National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children practice table tennis skills as a part of a summer camp program at the National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children practice Chinese calligraphy as a part of a summer camp program at the National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A child plays table tennis as a part of a summer camp program at the National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

