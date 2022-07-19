Wanshou Temple ready to welcome visitors in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 10:49, July 19, 2022

Photo taken on July 15, 2022 shows Wanshou Temple (the Temple of Longevity), also known as "Mini-Forbidden-City in West Beijing". (Photo: China News Service/Fu tian)

Wanshou Temple was built during the Wanli era in 1577 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The restoration work was launched in 2018 and 80 percent of the ancient buildings have been renovated.

The temple is now home to Beijing Art Museum. The first batch of five exhibitions in the temple are expected to welcome visitors in October.

