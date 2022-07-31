China's national archives open in Beijing

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends and addresses the opening ceremony of China National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2022. China National Archives of Publications and Culture, which are headquartered in Beijing, opened on Saturday in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China National Archives of Publications and Culture, which are headquartered in Beijing, opened on Saturday in the country's capital.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended and addressed the opening ceremony.

Noting the importance of shouldering the country's cultural mission and promoting mutual learning between civilizations, Wang highlighted the functions of the national archives in collections, exhibitions, research and communication, and their importance in carrying on China's fine traditional culture and presenting its national image.

The project has three branches in the cities of Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou, and opening activities were also held in these locations on the same day.

Visitors look at exhibits at the headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2022. China National Archives of Publications and Culture, which are headquartered in Beijing, opened on Saturday in the country's capital. The project has three branches in the cities of Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou, and opening activities were also held in these locations on the same day. (Xinhua/Li He)

Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2022 shows a view of the headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China. China National Archives of Publications and Culture, which are headquartered in Beijing, opened on Saturday in the country's capital. The project has three branches in the cities of Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou, and opening activities were also held in these locations on the same day. (Xinhua/Li He)

