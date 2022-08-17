We Are China

In pics: Scenery of Beijing

Xinhua) 08:39, August 17, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the scene of Yongdingmen (Gate of Perpetual Peace) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors tour the Yongdingmen park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A child has fun at the Yongdingmen park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the scenery near Xuanwumen in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A bullet train passes by the Yongdingmen (Gate of Perpetual Peace) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the scenery of the south city moat in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

