In pics: Scenery of Beijing
Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the scene of Yongdingmen (Gate of Perpetual Peace) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Visitors tour the Yongdingmen park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
People visit the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A child has fun at the Yongdingmen park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the scenery near Xuanwumen in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A bullet train passes by the Yongdingmen (Gate of Perpetual Peace) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
People visit the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the scenery of the south city moat in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Unforgettable moments of dual Olympic city
- China's national archives open in Beijing
- Children participate in summer camp program in Beijing
- Wanshou Temple ready to welcome visitors in Beijing
- Beijing Expo Park launches camping festival
- Charming China – Charming Beijing: Episode 2
- Charming China – Charming Beijing: Episode 1
- In pics: clouds during sunny day in Beijing
- 'Ice Ribbon' opens to public in Beijing
- Beijing rolls out measures to boost consumption
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.