First stop of a tour along the Central Axis of Beijing

(People's Daily App) 09:52, October 24, 2022

Bruce Connolly, a Scottish photographer, came to China in 1987, and witnessed the great changes that have taken place over the years across the country and in the city.

The Beijing Central Axis, stretching 7.8 kilometers from Yongdingmen Gate in the south to the Zhonggulou Tower in the north, epitomizes ingenious urban planning and the Chinese belief in balance and harmony.

Join Bruce for a stroll that begins from the Yongdingmen Gate, to appreciate the magnificence of the axis line, a landmark route where the past meets the present.

(Video provided by Beijing Foreign Studies University)

