We Are China

Snow turns village in China's Xinjiang into "Chinese ink wash painting"

People's Daily Online) 13:08, October 27, 2022

A forest in Qiongkushitai village, Tekes county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, looks like a Chinese ink wash painting after a recent snowfall. (Photo/Hasiti’er)

Qiongkushitai village in Tekes county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently received a snowfall, which turned the village into a winter wonderland.

The white snow, green dragon spruces and cedars, and the clouds compose a beautiful "Chinese ink wash painting.”

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)