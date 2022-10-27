Home>>
Snow turns village in China's Xinjiang into "Chinese ink wash painting"
(People's Daily Online) 13:08, October 27, 2022
|A forest in Qiongkushitai village, Tekes county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, looks like a Chinese ink wash painting after a recent snowfall. (Photo/Hasiti’er)
Qiongkushitai village in Tekes county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently received a snowfall, which turned the village into a winter wonderland.
The white snow, green dragon spruces and cedars, and the clouds compose a beautiful "Chinese ink wash painting.”
