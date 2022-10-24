Home>>
Chili pepper harvesting fully mechanized in Karamay, China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 14:24, October 24, 2022
|Agricultural machines harvest chili peppers in a planting base in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Min Yong)
Some 1,700 mu (about 113.33 hectares) of chili peppers in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have entered harvest season. The red chili peppers cover the branches and look particularly gratifying in the sun. The production base of chili peppers in Karamay is just like a festive picture carved on the land when viewed from the air.
It's worth noting that the harvesting of chili peppers in Karamay is completely mechanized this year. The use of machinery not only reduces cost, but it also improves the efficiency of harvesting for growers.
