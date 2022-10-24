Cotton harvest season starts in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:49, October 24, 2022

Newly-harvested cotton is transferred at a cotton ginning factory in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2022. The cotton harvest season started in October in Xinjiang, the largest cotton-growing area in China. (Photo by Sun Zhikun/Xinhua)

Workers sort newly-harvested cotton at a cotton ginning factory in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2022. The cotton harvest season started in October in Xinjiang, the largest cotton-growing area in China. (Photo by Sun Zhikun/Xinhua)

A cotton picker works in a field in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2022. The cotton harvest season started in October in Xinjiang, the largest cotton-growing area in China. (Photo by Wang Yawen/Xinhua)

Workers load cotton bales onto a truck in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2022. The cotton harvest season started in October in Xinjiang, the largest cotton-growing area in China. (Photo by Wang Yawen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows newly-harvested cotton at a cotton ginning factory in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The cotton harvest season started in October in Xinjiang, the largest cotton-growing area in China. (Photo by Sun Zhikun/Xinhua)

A worker uses a forklift to transfer ginned cotton at a cotton ginning factory in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2022. The cotton harvest season started in October in Xinjiang, the largest cotton-growing area in China. (Photo by Sun Zhikun/Xinhua)

