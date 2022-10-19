Home>>
Windy journey
(People's Daily App) 13:41, October 19, 2022
This driver enjoyed the view at Baiyanghe wind farm in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Northwest China so much that he couldn't help from posting this clip.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
