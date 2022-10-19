Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Home>>

Windy journey

(People's Daily App) 13:41, October 19, 2022

This driver enjoyed the view at Baiyanghe wind farm in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Northwest China so much that he couldn't help from posting this clip.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories