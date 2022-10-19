Xinjiang prospers with peaceful human rights environment

The United Nations Human Rights Council have rejected a Xinjiang-related draft decision tabled by the United States and some other countries here at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council.

When the outcome of the vote was shown on the big screen, loud applause was heard at the conference hall of Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Envoys of some member countries of the council congratulated Chinese diplomats there on the voting result.

Although the United States deliberately packaged the draft decision, and together with a handful of other Western countries added pressure on other members, the draft decision was rejected by most member countries, especially developing countries. The U.S.-led attempts ended with failure.

The dramatically significant development of the pluralistic and diverse region of China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region has dismissed the propaganda peddled by Western elements, who have never visited this fascinating land.

The narratives pushed forward by some elements in the West, including media outlets, think tanks and officials, do not match the pace of development in the region.

Since Oct 1, 1955, the day when Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region was established under the visionary leadership of the Communist Party of China, it opened up a new chapter of historical development in the region.

In the last 65 years, Xinjiang has maintained a pace of peaceful and sustainable development that not only provided prosperous lives to the local residents, but also laid the solid foundation of an international trade relationship with other countries.

Following the implementation of the policies formulated by the governments to meet the needs of the locals, splendid results from its remarkable development have been witnessed on various fronts in the region.

The tranquility of the region and the dedication of the people shows that all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are treated equally and have fully enjoyed the rights to life and progress.

The false accusations levelled by specific groups are only an ideological prejudice that reflects their shallow-minded approach, and who do not want to praise the efforts of the Chinese leadership and commitment of the people for evolving the region as a hub of economic development.

Those elements involved in spearheading the misleading accusations must keep in mind that China always remained consistent in implementation of its policies for the betterment of people, so the efforts of those agenda-driven elements will badly fail.

The resources and energies allocated by those elements against China are a futile exercise and always will be responded with more prosperity, unity and contentment.

Although China faced biased and manipulated criticism from some foreign elements, the region did not lose its path of development and prosperity and remained committed to its agenda of progress.

The people from various ethnicities in the region, under the collective guidance of CPC and the national leadership, worked hard in unity and forged ahead with determination in achieving the goal of modern construction.

The recent data shows that, in the first eight months of 2022, Xinjiang’s foreign trade exceeded 145.5 billion yuan, with an increase of 49.6 percent yearly.

The country has established 55 national-level opening-up and industry development platforms in Xinjiang, including the economic development zones of Kashgar and Horgos.

Meanwhile, Xinjiang has established cooperative economic relationships with 190 countries and regions. Outbound investment from Xinjiang has involved more than 60 countries and regions, according to Mao Hui, deputy director of the regional development and reform commission.

Foreign trade levels of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region soared 49.6 percent year on year to nearly 145.6 billion yuan (about 21 billion U.S. dollars) from January to August this year.

It was also said the region has eliminated absolute poverty, with some 3.06 million people lifted out of poverty in the past five years.

The economic data shows that the economy of the region has grown rapidly with comprehensive strength substantially increasing, and the construction of infrastructure has recorded smooth growth while the environment for investment and development is improving with the passage of the time.

With the efforts of the central and provincial government, Xinjiang is thriving and flourishing by responding to the false claims made by a Western mind set and have been maintaining a momentum of smooth development.

By keeping in mind the development of the region, the interference of the US in Xinjiang affairs is clear fascism as the government has mobilized all of its resources to provide prosperous lives to local citizens equally and transparently for all the ethnicities.

To understand the various dynamics for development in China and especially in Xinjiang, it is necessary for the critics to visit the region, as Beijing has multiple times offered visits to this marvelous land.

The Chinese central government has many times arranged visits by journalists, scholars, academicians and others to experience on-the-ground practical situation of the ethnicities.

The people who have visited the region have always admired the pace of development in the region under the policies driven by the CPC.

By visiting the land, you become aware of the genuine facts regarding the prosperity of the region achieved under the leadership of the CPC.

Xinjiang has attracted the attention of millions from around the world following its transformation from a backward region to a progressive one.

Leading the people of the region, the CPC made significant achievements, while also experiencing many twists and turns.

The resilience of all ethnicities in China has won the applause of those who have visited the second-largest economy in the world and it is very sure that journey of the nation for securing glory and great renewal will be constant by availing all the opportunities of cherishing peace.

