Xinjiang to see machines harvesting 80 pct of cotton

Xinhua) 10:46, October 22, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows two machinery cotton pickers working in a cotton field in Hongqi Township of Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

URUMQI, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang has entered its large-scale cotton harvest period this year, with machines expected to do over 80 percent of the picking work, local authorities said. Domestically-made machinery cotton pickers have played an important role in enhancing the efficiency of cotton picking.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows a vehicle loading cotton bales onto another vehicle in Xingping Township of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows cotton being poured from a machinery cotton picker in a cotton field in Hongqi Township of Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows a domestically-made machinery cotton picker working in a cotton field in Xingping Township of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows machinery cotton pickers working in a cotton field in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Jun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows cotton fields in Hongqi Township of Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

A domestically-made machinery cotton picker works in a cotton field in Xingping Township of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2022. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)■

