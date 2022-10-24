We Are China

5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang: CENC

Xinhua) 09:00, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 11:06 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.71 degrees north latitude and 77.85 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 17 km, the CENC said.

