5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang: CENC
(Xinhua) 09:00, October 24, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 11:06 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 37.71 degrees north latitude and 77.85 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 17 km, the CENC said.
