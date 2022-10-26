Military photographer using lenses to record PLA Air Force's growth

China Military Online) 10:03, October 26, 2022

Editor's note: On the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China Military Online selected 3 groups of photos that illustrate various aspects of the Chinese PLA Air Force (PLAAF)'s development during the past years. This is the first group in the series. The PLAAF was officially established on November 11th 1949, and has witnessed tremendous developments, especially in terms of weaponry after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012.

File photo：Yu Hongchun (余红春)

Yu Hongchun (余红春) is a member of China Photographers Association and the vision director of the Chinese Air Force magazine. Since August 2020, he has taken multiple trips on military transport planes to photograph air force planes in motion. He, through the open rear door of the transport plane flying at an altitude of thousands of meters and a speed of more than 300 kilometers per hour, used the 80-400mm lens to capture the wonderful moments of various main fighter jets during the aerial force-on-force training exercises.

