Home>>
Rocket launchers fire at targets in assessment
(China Military Online) 09:52, October 12, 2022
Truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fires against mock targets in the live-fire assessment on September 21, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yanhong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wheeled assault guns open fire in exercise
- PLA remains powerful force for world peace
- Naval frigate flotilla conducts all-subject training assessment
- ‘Never-seen-before equipment’ from PLA to appear at Airshow China 2022: senior colonel
- PLA Air Force unveils armed reconnaissance drone unit in NW China
- Army aviation helicopters engage in flight training
- Chinese naval vessels conduct live-fire drills during Vostok-2022
- Chinese military releases int'l image promotional video
- China's Y-20 transport aircraft to be showcased at int'l airshow in Europe
- PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 25th routine rotation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.