China's Y-20 transport aircraft to be showcased at int'l airshow in Europe
CHANGCHUN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's independently-developed Y-20 transport aircraft will be showcased at an international airshow in Europe for the first time, said a Chinese air force spokesperson Monday.
The Y-20 transport aircraft have flown to various destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania over recent years, delivering COVID-19 vaccines overseas to combat the pandemic, and bringing humanitarian aid to countries such as Tonga and Afghanistan, said Shen Jinke, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, at an air force open day event in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province.
During the event, the large transport aircraft exhibited aerobatic maneuvers for the public, showing the aircraft's excellent performance.
The Y-20 transport aircraft features long-range and high payload, and is a strategic and leading equipment of the PLA airforce.
