Chinese team makes debut at Tank Biathlon 2022
(Ecns.cn) 15:10, August 15, 2022
China's tank crew of 336 compete at "Tank Biathlon" contest of the "International Army Games - 2022" at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow, Russia, August 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
The "Tank Biathlon" contest will last until August 27.
