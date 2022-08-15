We Are China

Chinese team makes debut at Tank Biathlon 2022

Ecns.cn) 15:10, August 15, 2022

China's tank crew of 336 compete at "Tank Biathlon" contest of the "International Army Games - 2022" at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow, Russia, August 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

The "Tank Biathlon" contest will last until August 27.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)